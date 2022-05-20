May 20th weather forecast: Things are heating up this weekend

(Friday, May 20, 2022) We’re launching back to the hot and muggy summer-like weather starting Friday and through the weekend. We could have record heat Saturday! If you don’t like the heat, just wait until next week when it cools down again.

A warm front slides through Friday as a storm system moves well to northwest of us and ushers in a summery air mass to end the week into the weekend.

It’s going to be breezy, muggy, and very warm with highs well into the 80s Friday. Even though we have some sun, there could be a few widely scattered storms popping up during the afternoon from the heat and humidity the warm front brings in. Some storms could be on the strong side with the very gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Saturday looks mainly dry with intervals of hazy sun, and just a few spotty pop-up showers and storms during the late afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday should be up around 90, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated if you have plans to be out and about. By the way, we haven’t felt 90 degrees or higher in Binghamton since June 29 th of last year. The record high temperature for May 21st is 86° set last year and in 1977.

There’s a better chance of showers and storms developing Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through Sunday afternoon. Any storm that develops Sunday could become strong with gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Due to more clouds, showers and storms developing on Sunday, highs to end the weekend should be a bit lower, but still warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.

Sunday night’s cold front will bring the cooler weather back to the Southern Tier Monday. Temperatures probably won’t climb too much into the 60s to start the new week.

Friday: Warm and humid. Slight risk of isolated thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Showers and storms taper off. Some clearing. Mild and humid. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Saturday: Very hot and humid. Slight risk of an isolated storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still warm and humid. Highs upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High low 70s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers. High low 70s.

