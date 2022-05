Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Snohomish County Board of Equalization. The board is an independent body organized to hear appeals of assessments made by the county assessor and is comprised of five citizen members appointed by the Snohomish County Council, after recommendation by the county executive. The board provides an impartial hearing that protects each party’s due process rights and results in a fair decision.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO