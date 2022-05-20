Atkinson man dies on construction site

BASSETT — An accident at a construction site claimed the life of a 43-year-old Atkinson man on Monday. Ryan Keogh was killed in an explosion east of Bassett that also destroyed a new home under construction. Bassett Fire Chief Jim Stout told the Holt County Independent in O’Neill...
NORFOLK - Two teens were hospitalized in Omaha after a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound car on Old Highway 8 southeast of Norfolk lost control on the gravel road and rolled ejecting the female passenger onto the roadway.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties in northeast Nebraska has ended with an arrest. The pursuit started at approximately 2:15 p.m. in Stanton County before concluding in Norfolk just in front of Northeast Community College on E. Benjamin Ave. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska authorities say one person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a crash south of Norfolk on Monday. Around 12:40 p.m., Staton County Sheriff's Office responded to and investigated a single-vehicle rollover accident. SCSO said that the accident happened when the...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An exit ramp on I-80 will close overnight Monday. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the I-80 east exit ramp to N-31 will be closed starting Monday, May 23 at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m Tuesday, weather permitting. The closure is for pavement joint and...
TRAGEDY IN WAYNE, NEBRASKA FRIDAY EVENING WHERE THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT AT AN AIR SHOW. COREY LUTH, THE C-E-O OF THE HANGER & FLIGHT TEST SAYS THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 6:45 P.M. AT THE MAYDAY STOL DRAG RACES. LUTH SAYS THE PILOT...
FAIRMONT -- After 49 years of providing tip-top care to the residents of Fairview Manor, 80-year-old Norma Starr will put up her scrubs and move on to the next chapter life has to bring. Starr was born and raised in McCool Junction. She graduated from McCool Junction High School in 1960. From there, Starr married Babe Starr from Fairmont.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews continue to battle a wildfire that has spread to parts of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. The fire has burned 4,192 acres since last Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. On Thursday, it was reported that around...
Tom Dafoe was flying in a traditional STOL pickup heat on Friday. [Photo: Nick's Wild Ride on Facebook]. The MayDay STOL competition in Wayne, Nebraska, came to an abrupt and tragic halt on Friday evening with the loss of pilot Tom Dafoe, who was piloting a 1946 Cessna 140. Dafoe...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some of Nebraska’s state parks are going into the summer with reduced hours, according to game and park officials. They’re asking park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check activity times and availability. Hours will be affected at Eugene T. Mahoney...
22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Three Rivers data snapshot. Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard was not displaying new...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder died Monday. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Russell Harms, 64, died Monday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center. Harms began his life sentence on Oct. 11, 2000. He was sentenced on charges...
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case where a 23-year-old California man was charged with six felony counts in York County District Court, related to illegal firearms and drugs, including cocaine. The case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic stop along...
Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a busy weekend for the Nebraska State Patrol, with several chases Friday and Saturday night involving drivers going over 100 mph. The Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department announced they did a two-night enforcement effort focused on speeding. They say it was the first of many planned for the summer.
Many of Nebraska’s fallen heroes were saluted at a special Honor and Remember Flags presentation ceremony held on May 2, 2022, at The Relevant Center in Elkhorn, NE. The Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter is an all-volunteer non-profit organization formed in 2012 to ensure families of fallen Nebraska military and first responder heroes are perpetually remembered, and to inform Nebraskans about how they can support the families of the fallen.
Railroad workers who ship coal from northeast Wyoming say a new attendance policy is too demanding and incentivizes train engineer crew members to work sick or fatigued for fear of being fired. The Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF Railway launched the “Hi-Viz” attendance policy across its North American system in February. It...
(Undated) -- As Nebraska’s state parks prepare for another summer season, some are adjusting their activity hours because of a limited workforce. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability. Game and Parks says they annually hire nearly 900 workers across the state to assist with a variety of state park operations during the summer, but that so far this season, at some larger park operations, there are only about half the needed staff to operate some activities. “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we make the necessary changes to adapt to the current staffing challenges,” Parks Division Administrator Jeff Fields said. “We will do our best to still provide many excellent recreational opportunities that people expect in their parks.”
