Detroit, MI

Michigan man accused of terrorism in threat to shoot, kill people at government building

By Justine Lofton
MLive
 4 days ago
DETROIT – A Michigan man is charged in connection with terrorist threats against people in a government building in downtown Detroit, officials announced. Courtney Seegars, 35, of Inkster, is accused of calling the...

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police arrest man who hung out of car shooting at officers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested suspects involved in a random shooting where a gunman hung out of a car and fired eight shots at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Sources tell FOX 2 that a DPD taskforce arrested the 18-year-old suspect at a home...
DETROIT, MI
Man charged in COVID murder sentenced to 10 years in prison

ANN ARBOR, MI – A man charged with fatally shooting his longtime friend during a heated argument about COVID-19 restrictions will spend the next decade behind bars. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. sentenced Patrick Carl Brooks on Monday, May 23, to 10 to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his roommate Jason Ruff. Ruff was shot multiple times the evening of March 19, 2020, in their home in the 1700 block of Weldon Boulevard in the Dicken neighborhood of Ann Arbor.
WILX-TV

Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed the sentencing of ‘The Base’ leader, Justen Watkins, in Tuscola County. Founded in 2018, The Base – which is the literal translation of “Al-Qaeda” in English – is a white supremacy gang that openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S.
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspects Who Fired Several Shots At Officers On May 21

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter. Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun. In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
sanilacbroadcasting.com

AP: Parole denied for Michigan man who killed 4 women in 1970s

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. The Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 67-year-old Don Miller will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027. Miller was allowed to plead guilty to just two counts of manslaughter because he led authorities to some of the bodies. He also was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old girl and strangling and stabbing her 13-year-old brother. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this year signed new laws allowing the parole board to review killers and other violent offenders every five years instead of every one or two.
Teen fatally shot during fight in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday evening during a fight, police said. Police were called at about 7 p.m. May 21, to the 1000 block of Mills Street in Somerset Township for a reported fight between two individuals with at least one person being shot, according to the Somerset Township Police Department.
fox2detroit.com

Man sprays pop in face of homeless person sleeping in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeless person was sleeping in Detroit last week when a man walked up to him and sprayed him in the face with pop. Someone was recording as the man placed the bottle near the victim's face while he was on the ground at Fort and Beaubien near Greektown on Thursday. The man stomped on the bottle then ran away as the homeless man woke up after being hit with pop.
MLive

1 dead, 1 critically injured in double stabbing in Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A woman is dead, a man is critically injured and another man was arrested in a reported double stabbing in Summit Township early Monday morning. Police were called at 6:10 a.m. May 23, to a home in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard for a report of multiple stabbing victims at the residence, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
