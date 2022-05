Seasonal allergies or COVID-19 symptoms? That's the big question a lot of us are asking ourselves as the pollen comes out and COVID cases tick up. Those of us who suffer every spring can predict when our symptoms will start. "Influenza, the common cold, RSV, all are seasonal. They have predictable patterns we tend to see when its endemic, so when there’s not any surprises or new strains or anything,” said Epidemiologist, Dr. Becky Dawson.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO