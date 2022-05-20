ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Flammkuchen Recipe: A Rustic German Pizza Recipe That's Super Crispy

By 1684 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flammkuchen (pronounced flam-KOOK-en), sometimes called tarte flambée, is a German-style pizza that's super crisp and topped with crème fraîche, onions and bacon. The German pizza recipe comes from South Germany and the Alsace region of France. If you love crisp pizza, give this easy flammkuchen recipe...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Gives Amish Recipes A Major Upgrade

Anyone who's driven through central Pennsylvania or rural Ohio will likely immediately recall not just Amish country, but Amish baked good country. Those who grew up in these places or in the less-well-known Indiana Amish Country may recall buggies tied up on Main Street on weekday afternoons with tables set out selling their wares — handicrafts, elaborate quilts, and, of course, Amish baked goods and candy-colored Ball jars of glorious Amish jam (via IMPress). While sturdily made and unpretentiously beautiful Amish-made furniture can be bought in specialty stores all over the country and even online (like from the Amish Show Room), Amish culinary specialties like velvety Amish butter, shoofly pie (aka the most famous pie in Pennsylvania), and hand-held turnovers called Fry Pies, are essentially limited to farm stands, farmers' markets, and local markets near Amish communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bon Appétit

For Flaky, Oozy Stuffed Biscuits, Just Use Store-Bought Dough

In Cheap Tricks we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, the easiest route to stuffed biscuits. There are some recipes I develop from a place of intellectual curiosity, through a rigorous series of empirical experiments. I tweak and I measure, I note and I weigh.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Crust#Cooking#Food Drink#German
Parade

You'll Forget All About Grilled Cheese Once You Try Mozzarella in Carrozza (Fried Mozzarella Sandwiches)

“Mozzarella in Carrozza is one of the most known and spread recipes in Italy,” says Philip Guardione, Chef and Owner of Piccola Cucina in New York City and Ibiza. “As many of the dishes that make Italian culinary tradition the best in the world, its strength comes from simplicity—everyone can do it and bring a melting piece of happiness at the table.”
RECIPES
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Mom Forgets to Give Dog the 'Go' Command to Eat and His Reaction Is Perfect

We're obsessing over the goodest boy on the internet, and you're about to as well! TikTok doggo @mrreedybug is not only a good boy, but he's also a smart one. Reedy's mom taught him a special command for when he eats. He's not allowed to go to the bowl unless she says the 'go' command. Usually, it's right after she fills it up, but sometimes, moms forget!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever’s Frantic Attempt to ‘Save’ His Stuffed Animal Is Way Too Cute

They say that having your pets play with puzzles helps to keep their minds sharp and young. Plus, it is a unique way for them to stay entertained during the day, especially if they’re stuck indoors because of bad weather. But oftentimes, those toys can be expensive, or your pet might be too smart and will figure it out in no time at all. That’s why TikTok user @charliethegolden18's mom decided to get creative.
ANIMALS
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes

These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
30Seconds

5-Ingredient Blender Orange Ice Cream Recipe Tastes Like Summer

Sweet, creamy and citrusy, this easy orange ice cream recipe is a refreshing dessert for spring and summer. You don't need an ice cream maker for this recipe – it's starts in the blender and ends in a pan to freeze. With a little stirring now and then, the result is a refreshing ice cream ready to be served as a snack or for dessert.
Apartment Therapy

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains? I Asked a Chemist

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
DORIS DAY
30Seconds

Easy Quiche Lorraine Recipe: This Quiche Recipe Is a Classic

Quiche Lorraine is a classic quiche recipe made with eggs, bacon, onions and cheese. Quiche can be served hot or cold and for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. This easy quiche recipe is simple to prepare. While the quiche bakes, cut up some fresh fruit or toss together a salad. And don't forget the mimosas!
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy