May 18th is International Museum Day! In honor of this special day, here are my favorite tips for visiting museums with children:. Visit local museums. Many cities and towns have museums that are about all kinds of topics. They are usually much smaller than what we typically think of with museums. In the Houston area, we have great local museums like the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Art Car Museum in Houston, and MKT Railroad Museum in Katy. These museums usually are much easier to navigate with children and are low cost or even free in some cases.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO