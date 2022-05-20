ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Deadly Fresno police shooting under investigation

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno police have killed an armed man they say charged at officers. Police say it happened around noon Thursday...

No contest: Plea changed in Fresno double-homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man accused of killing his brother and father in May 2021 changed his plea Friday. Robert Cotter changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘no contest’ Friday. Cotter is accused of shooting his father Patrick Cotter, 53, and his brother Brian Cotter, 15, to death inside a mobile home near McKinley and Marks avenues in Fresno.
Juvenile arrested in Sunday night shooting in Lemoore, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Lemoore announced the arrest of three juveniles in connection to a shooting Sunday night. According to Lemoore police officers they responded around 7:00 p.m. to Lemoore Avenue for a possible shooting. Investigators say they found evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim. Officers say a short time later, a juvenile victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
DA: Fresno grocery store standoff suspect charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect who was arrested after a standoff at a Fresno grocery store has been charged with a felony complaint that includes several crimes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced that 28-year-old Pheng Vang from Fresno...
Bicyclist Dies in Collision at Blackstone and Herndon

An early morning crash at Blackstone and Herndon avenues claimed the life of a 74-year-old Fresno cyclist on Tuesday. Officers arriving at the scene around 5:30 a.m. found a male bike rider with serious injuries. The rider, who has not been identified, died a short time later. Cyclist in the...
Law enforcement operation nets 115 felony arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from law enforcement agencies across the Fresno – Clovis metropolitan area Tuesday announced the results of a two-week operation dedicated to addressing violence in the area. Operation Safe Neighborhoods ran from May 9 to May 22 according to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “It was very successful,” Chief Balderrama said […]
Man killed in Delano shooting over the weekend identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Delano on May 22. Jesus Munoz Mejia, 21, of Delano, was shot at a residence on Rosa Court near Robert F. Kennedy High School at approximately 10:45 p.m. He was transported to Adventist Health […]
FUSD elementary student shoots classmate with BB gun, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department was called to Lowell Elementary School Tuesday after learning that a student shot his classmate with a BB gun. According to police, a student was showing off the loaded BB gun and was seen playing with it when he suddenly shot another student.
Porterville police warn of ‘fake officer’ phone scam

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department is warning people about scammers that are posing as police officers. According to police, they have received several reports of a scammer that calls residents claiming to be a police officer. The department says the scammer tells victims that their relative...
Man killed in high-speed crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed after crashing into a semi-truck early Monday morning. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jose Caratachea-Valencia was the driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Elm and North avenues. At 2:45 a.m., officers from the California Highway […]
Bail set at $35K for Save Mart standoff suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of filing charges against the suspect who officials say was able to wait out several K9s, drones, and two SWAT teams. 28-year-old Pheng Vang was booked into the Fresno County Jail after falling from the ceiling of a north Fresno grocery […]
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot on Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to Kaweah Health Medical Center after it was reported that a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped […]
Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
Driver Killed In High-Speed Crash With Big Rig In Fresno

(KMJ) — A driver died early Monday morning when he crashed into the side of a big rig trailer in Fresno. The accident happened just before 3am when the big rig was pulling out of a trucking yard onto Elm just south of North Avenue. Officers believe the car...
IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned at Lost Lake named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who drowned in the San Joaquin River while he was at a recreation area on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County Coroner identified the man as Jesus Lugo, 54, of Fresno. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called […]

