Free shuttle service begins in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs.

The shuttle aims to make visiting downtown more convenient. It will run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” said Craig Blewitt, Mountain Metro Transit Director. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that downtown has to offer.”

The shuttle service will begin on May 22 with stops along Tejon Street. Pickups will be every seven to ten minutes depending on the day and time.

Shuttle hours:

Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight

Saturday, 8 a.m.-midnight

Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Currently there are 13 stops with more additions and stops being constructed.

