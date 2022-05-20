ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free shuttle service begins in downtown Colorado Springs

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs.

The shuttle aims to make visiting downtown more convenient. It will run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” said Craig Blewitt, Mountain Metro Transit Director. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that downtown has to offer.”

Mountain Metro fleet boasts new electric buses

The shuttle service will begin on May 22 with stops along Tejon Street. Pickups will be every seven to ten minutes depending on the day and time.

Shuttle hours:

  • Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight
  • Saturday, 8 a.m.-midnight
  • Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Currently there are 13 stops with more additions and stops being constructed.

Halojm
4d ago

When are you people going to get it. Nothing is free, just another hand out the tax payers pick up.

