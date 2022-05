Ryan Tannehill wants you to know he doesn't intend to ice out his new rookie teammate. Tannehill ruffled some feathers after the draft with his comments made earlier this month regarding third-round pick Malik Willis. As is typical of any veteran quarterback welcoming a potential replacement, Tannehill was asked if he'd make an effort to aid Willis in adjusting to the pro game and responded by pointing out they're competing against each other and adding "I don't think it's my job to mentor him."

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO