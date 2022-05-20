ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Governor Announces that Louisiana has Joined National “Internet for All” Initiative to Bring Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Announces that Louisiana has Joined National “Internet for All” Initiative to Bring Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the United States Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced on May 19, 2022, that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana tribes denied state recognition by Senate committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple Louisiana Native American Tribes took to the capitol Tuesday in hopes of becoming approved for state recognition. They met roadblocks that they’ve been faced with for years.  Some members of the Senate Judiciary B Committee pushed the tribes towards getting federal recognition instead. Tribal members countered that notion with […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana closer to removing Confederate-themed holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Confederate holidays would be erased from Louisiana law under legislation approved 4-2 Tuesday by a state Senate committee. The House-passed bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the full Senate. Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
roadsbridges.com

Louisiana officials narrow down possible Mississippi River bridge site

Louisiana state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials hope to cut the number of prospective sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge by the end of the month, sooner than anticipated. “We’re running a little ahead of the timeline that we initially set,” said spokesman Rodney Mallett.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Internet#Broadband Internet#Joined National#Ntia#Americans#Broadband Office#Connectla
KLFY.com

Queen Latifa to address health concern that impacts nearly 1 in 4 Louisiana adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In a world that often categorizes individuals based on their appearance, the topic of “weight” can be a sensitive subject. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a 2017 study indicated that Louisiana ranks among the top ten states in the U.S. for both adult and childhood obesity, and that nearly one out of four adults in the state is considered obese.
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Finding blueberries in Louisiana just got easier

(05/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — You probably already know that Louisiana blueberries are in season, but where to find them has been a bit of a mystery — until now. Many consumers already know of local growers, farmers markets, roadside stands or grocery stores where you can buy local produce, but there are also some websites that can help you find it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana teacher named semi-finalist for top award

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville head start teacher named Janie Clement was recently chosen as a semifinalist for the Early Childhood Teacher of the Year award. Clement is an educator at Napoleonville Primary School and the Assumption Parish teacher along with four other teachers in Louisiana were nominated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
wrkf.org

Louisiana looks to avoid monopoly on electric vehicle charging stations

This story was first published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Louisiana lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would provide an initial framework for a commercial market of electric vehicle charging stations in the state. Senate Bill 460, sponsored by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, advanced unopposed from the House Committee...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

House-passed “Constitutional Carry” bill goes before Senate committee Tuesday. Bill author confident it’ll move forward.

A House-passed bill that would allow adults over 21 to carry a concealed weapon without a permit is scheduled for Senate Committee review Monday. Oil City Representative Danny McCormick is the bill’s author. His bill passed in the House with 64 “yes” votes to 27 “no’s”. He says he expects it WILL pass committee muster.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy