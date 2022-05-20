Governor Announces that Louisiana has Joined National “Internet for All” Initiative to Bring Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone

(05/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — You probably already know that Louisiana blueberries are in season, but where to find them has been a bit of a mystery — until now. Many consumers already know of local growers, farmers markets, roadside stands or grocery stores where you can buy local produce, but there are also some websites that can help you find it.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO