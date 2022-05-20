High winds blow dust impacting Central California air quality

A thin haze is hovering over Central California as gusty winds blow dust and smoke across the region.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said a Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 am, with gusts nearly up 40 miles per hour occurring in portions of the Valley early Friday morning. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day.

The South Valley communities were being the most impacted by worsening air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching hazardous conditions in some areas, including Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal and Stratford, according to an

Hanford's AQI was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Hazy skies were also visible over Fresno due to dust and lingering smoke from a large fire at an auto facility south of the city that occurred Thursday.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District warned residents should avoid outdoor activities in areas impacted.

Conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day, ABC30 Weather Anchor Shayla Girardin said.