KC Roos span globe for 5 new international players to help fill out men’s hoops roster

The KC Roos went global with the first group of recruits announced by new men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies.

Five players — two each from Senegal and Belgium and one from Greece — have signed with UMKC.

Menzies said during his introductory news conference last month that the program will expand its recruiting boundaries. He wasn’t kidding.

“You’ve got to tap into global recruiting, which we will do. Quickly,” Menzies said.

Here are the signees announced by UMKC on Friday: