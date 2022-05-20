ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Marion Co. now back in custody

By Katie Cox
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FemZ_0fktQaSp00

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway at the Adult Detention Center in Marion County after a murder suspect was mistakenly released Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the jail tells WRTV that the inmate, Noah Edwards, was taken back into custody by the Marion County Sheriff's Office Warrant team Friday morning.

Edwards, 23, was arrested on May 1 and charged with murder in connection with the death of Sheridan Tom Jr. , on Werges Ave. back in April. Two other people were also arrested in the case.

"While it's obvious proper procedures were not followed, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the release," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement released Friday morning.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, Sheriff Forestal fully expects one or more employees to be terminated," the statement said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the incident and determine whether any additional charges will be added.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana
| Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

IMPD arrests trio of murder suspects for 3 recent homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in the last two days, IMPD has arrested a man for murder following a trio of deaths. At a south side apartment complex in mid-April, 18-year-old Ngun Peng was shot to death. Police said three witnesses came forward and helped identify 23-year-old Roberto Melendrez-Moran as the killer. Eleven days […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
FOX59

Teen arrested in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a woman. The victim was taken to an area hospital after being shot on May 19. At the time, police said they were interviewing witnesses but had no suspect in custody. It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the […]
ANDERSON, IN
WLFI.com

Grand jurors indict three people in deadly southside Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are in jail in connection to a crime-spree last year across the city's southside, including a deadly shooting that left one man dead. After a months-long investigation, grand jurors indicted Bruce Alexander Jr., Willie James and Charlie Moore on counts of murder and aggravated battery, among many other charges.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marion Co#Murder#Violent Crime#Sheriff Forestal#Indy
WTHI

One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Monday morning crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Monday morning crash in Vigo County. It happened around 8:30 near Cottom Drive and Briggs Street. Indiana State Police says James Gofourth, 48, from Sullivan, was driving a water tanker when he left the road...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

2 men shot at Big Dog Saloon on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot overnight Monday at a sports bar on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Police say they originally received two separate calls about a person being shot. The first call came around 12:22 a.m. from the PNC bank on Kentucky Avenue. Just minutes after that, another call […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie death case still unsolved 3 years later

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie family is still looking for answers after three years of heartbreak and uncertainty following the death of 41-year-old Michael Coates. Coates was last seen on May 19, 2019 at his home in Muncie. The next day, workers inside the Muncie wastewater treatment plant found his body on a conveyer used to […]
MUNCIE, IN
News Enterprise

Two men dead after police-involved shooting

Nathanael McDonald said he knew 31-year-old Justin Moore of Cecilia for more than 15 years. The two met each other working on farms in the area, and their friendship grew over the years. McDonald said he spent many Thanksgivings with Moore. The friendship extended to Moore helped him during a...
CECILIA, KY
WRTV

WRTV

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy