Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Marion Co. now back in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway at the Adult Detention Center in Marion County after a murder suspect was mistakenly released Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the jail tells WRTV that the inmate, Noah Edwards, was taken back into custody by the Marion County Sheriff's Office Warrant team Friday morning.

Edwards, 23, was arrested on May 1 and charged with murder in connection with the death of Sheridan Tom Jr. , on Werges Ave. back in April. Two other people were also arrested in the case.

"While it's obvious proper procedures were not followed, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the release," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement released Friday morning.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, Sheriff Forestal fully expects one or more employees to be terminated," the statement said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the incident and determine whether any additional charges will be added.