We filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the ISP and the AG a while back regarding records they withheld pertaining to the completed criminal investigation the ISP conducted in Shelby County. The ISP has now produced numerous unredacted copies containing information the public needs to know. We plan on producing a video discussion about the contents of those records, but wanted to provide a few items in advance of the video.

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO