As a professional tattoo artist, visual artist and the founder and CEO of the Ladies of Ink tour, Detroit tattoo artist Lorri Thomas has inked her own path to a successful and fulfilling career, but it wasn’t until she visited a tattoo party in the City that she found her passion for tattooing. She takes the “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove” stage at the Marygrove Theatre with her client Tara to tattoo a transformation piece that symbolizes personal growth.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO