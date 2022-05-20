ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Injury Update Ahead Final Two Matches

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp offered some updates on the injury situation within the Liverpool camp. “Joe [Gomez] is first and foremost good news. Yesterday we had a reassuring further scan, but like we and he thought after the game, we were lucky. It was a proper...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-1 Watford, Player Ratings: Ending the season on a good note

A very strong finish to the season for Reecey, with Man of the Match performances in three of our last last seven games, and adding another assist to his tally (this time crossing with the outside of his right boot, just to vary it up). Already a cornerstone of the team; and hopefully for many, many, many more years to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Has Jack Grealish Validated Last Year’s Fee?

Jack Grealish is a man of many qualities and one who has been criticized heavily since his move to Manchester City from Aston Villa. From playing time being less than stellar and his performances being not up toCity standard, many had justified qualms about the player. So in the last...
SOCCER
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Season Finale at Arsenal

Everton missed out on their opportunity to leap-frog Southampton into 15th place on Sunday after conceding five to Arsenal, but in reality, the Toffees had done their job and were halfway to the beach by kickoff. Endangered by Everyone. Last season, Everton did the double over three teams in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: ENIC investing additional £150m into Tottenham Hotspur

Although Tottenham Hotspur have been dropping hints that they plan to invest heavily in player transfers when the summer transfer window opens next month, a lot of observers were (rightly) wondering just where that money was coming from. After all, the club may now have a solid year of new stadium revenue under its belt, but it’s still coming out of the COVID-19 financial hit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
SB Nation

Everton sign youngster to new contract

Everton announced earlier today that they had signed youngster Lewis Warrington to a new two-year deal. The 19-year old had an excellent first half of the season with David Unsworth’s Under-23 side before going out on loan to League Two Tranmere Rovers where he had an instant impact, leading them to a ninth placed finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Further Up! Picking out the best bits from Sunderland’s playoff final victory

We never looked like doing anything but winning. We were the better team from front to back, and we totally deserved what we got. An amazing shift was put in by the Lads. Anthony Patterson was great, and while calling him out as the next Jordan Pickford is a brave shout, he is certainly a goalkeeper we can rely on for many years to come. Well done son.
SOCCER
SB Nation

The Klopp and Pep Effect

I was wondering about point totals over multiple seasons, but could not find the information anywhere, so I had to Excel it. Below is a table of point totals by year since 2016-2017, the first full season where Klopp and Pep were in charge. Remarkable stuff!. Row Labels 16-17 17-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Fitness
SB Nation

Let’s review Carty Free’s 2021-22 table predictions

What a final day of football it was on Sunday! Tottenham Hotspur may have commanded the lion’s share of the attention of this blog — and for good reason, they crushed Norwich 5-0 to finish fourth place with Son Heung-Min sharing the Golden Boot — but there was high drama up and down the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat at Arsenal

Following on from Everton securing Premier League survival on what was an unforgettable night at Goodison Park last Thursday, came this trip to north London with nothing at stake for the visitors. Amid wholesale changes to personnel (six) from their last outing, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues to actually show up at the Emirates Stadium, in more than just a purely physical sense. After the emotional high midweek, a flat undercooked performance ensued, resembling a preseason game in many ways but with the high goal count and occasional comedic defending that we sometimes see on the final day of the season. Unfortunately, Arsenal had much to play for coming into this match, at least until news started filtering in of Tottenham Hotspur’s systematic dismantling of long-relegated Norwich City and with that, a vanishing possibility of Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: ruthless

People overuse the word “ruthless” when it comes to transfer dealings. “[club] need to be ruthless in the market.” “Look at how Chelsea sell players, even talented ones, they’re ruthless.” You get the picture. There is, has been, and always will be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham set sights on Europa-winning wingback as first signing of the summer

There’s a reason Fabrizio Romano says “Here we go!” during this time of the year, because it’s full speed ahead of Silly Season. News broke earlier today that ENIC are pumping a lot of cash into Tottenham Hotspur, specifically to the tune of £150m. Couple that with player sales and the current kitty, and that’s a big chunk of change for Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici to use Uncle Joe’s Amex Black card on players.
UEFA
SB Nation

Newcastle in the mix to sign Burnley’s defender James Tarkowski on a free

Newcastle United is one of the final teams expected to offer a deal to Burnley’s central defender James Tarkowski, who will be available on a free once his current contract runs out in a few weeks. While the first whispers regarding this potential interest from Newcastle in the soon-to-be...
UEFA
SB Nation

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Top Players & Quotes

And with that, the season is over. Ah, it’s going to be a couple of tough summer months without the Magpies in action, but thanks to the new board and last October’s takeover we should at least get some transfer-market entertainment. Let’s not get too much ahead of where we’re now, though, and hand the last three Seahorse Awards of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign to the last that put on the best performances in the 1-2 win away at Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ilkay Gundogan Still a Key Player for Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan rose from the bench to fire Manchester City to the league title on Sunday. City were in dire straits and needed a saviour. No, this was not in the script. City were close to the mountaintop before the game kicked off. But the club's faithful were quickly descending into the abyss of disappointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fikayo Tomori, Oliver Giroud, Tiémoué Bakayoko win Serie A with AC Milan!

Almost exactly twelve months ago, Olivier Giroud was dancing in Porto as Chelsea won the Champions League. Last night, Oli was dancing once again, this time in Reggio Emilia as AC Milan confirmed their Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo. Giroud himself bagged a brace, giving him 14 on the season in all competitions — double-digits yet again (as in every season since 2007) — and level with breaking star Rafael Leão, 22, for most on the team. Not too shabby for a 35-year-old!
SOCCER
SB Nation

3 Observations from Erik Ten Hag’s first interview as Man United manager

After the conclusion of the Premier League yesterday, Manchester United announced the official appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the club’s manager for the next season. Club reporter Pien Meulensteen held an interview session with the Dutchman where he revealed next season’s plans, the team’s mindset and his expectations for this club.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy