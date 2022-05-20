ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Mega

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap.

The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture.

@britneyspears/Instagram

"GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera.

BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY

"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂." Despite some followers calling her out, the "Toxic" singer also got a ton of love for her body positive post.

"FREE BODY ❤️," one user lovingly wrote to Spears, as another added: "I’m so happy for you! Do whatever you want with your freedom."

@britneyspears/Instagram

As OK! reported , the chart topper devastatingly revealed last week that she and fiancé Sam Asghari lost their miracle baby after announcing her bun in the oven one month prior.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent," the couple — who got engaged in September of last year — shared in a joint statement to Instagram on Saturday, May 14. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

SAM ASGHARI & BRITNEY SPEARS TEASE WEDDING PLANS AS DONATELLA VERSACE CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY WITH THE COUPLE — PICS!

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family ," the post continued. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

In the aftermath of her loss, Spears opened up to her loyal Instagram followers about how she previously bonded with a baby she met on vacation in Mexico. "I swear this baby 👶🏼 was unbelievable !!! Most babies that small are extremely guarded and if someone new holds them, they steer away from your face !!!" she explained.

@britneyspears/Instagram

"It was so weird … she eyed 👀 me down from far away and I had to come near !!!" gushed the "Circus" singer. "I stood there and then she reached out her arms 🤗 … I held her for a while then she went straight to my face !!! She was fearless !!!"

Sherry Baker
3d ago

So that's what you do after you lose your baby you bare your body to everybody in the world. Why I thought you were mourning the loss of your child?

