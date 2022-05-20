Car, Garage Damaged By Gunfire In Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that injured three people early Saturday morning. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said officers were called to break up a fight inside Gravity bar near 12th and O Streets around 1:45 a.m. Officers separated the people involved, but after the bar closed, three people approached a group gathered outside the bar. Ewins said the group included some of the same people involved in the bar fight along with other bar patrons and employees. Ewins said around 2:30 a.m., one person opened fire striking three people, including two people involved in the earlier bar fight.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO