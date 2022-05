SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police officers said Monday they won't participate in the Pride parade unless they are allowed to wear their uniforms. Officers from the police department and city's sheriff's office said they want SF Pride to reverse their 2020 decision that requires them to wear civilian clothes instead. They added that "radical inclusivity" is a core city value, and they shouldn't be banned from dressing in uniform.

