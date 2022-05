While the Ford Bronco has – for most of its life – been a massive success, the same cannot be said for the much-maligned Ford Bronco II. The smaller, Ford Ranger based utility was a huge hit when it launched, and Ford sold over 700,000 of them from 1984-1990 before the Ford Explorer came along and replaced it, but the Bronco II remains best known for its less than idea stability that made it prone to roll over. However, while there were once many of them roaming our streets, this 1986 Ford Bronco II up for grabs at Bring a Trailer isn’t nearly as common a sight today.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO