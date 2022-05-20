ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things 4’ First 8 Minutes Released: Watch As Eleven Goes On A Killing Spree

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

With Stranger Things season 4 just one week away, Netflix revealed the first 8 minutes on May 20. Yes, you read that right. EIGHT. FULL. MINUTES! Stranger Things season 4 begins with a flashback to September 8, 1979. Dr. Brenner is back and working at the Hawkins National Laboratory. He’s got countless Eleven-like test subjects holed up in the lab. He sits down with Ten and asks about doing “more lessons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oj6Sh_0fktMoOT00
Young Eleven appears to murder her siblings. (Netflix)

They walk to a separate room and pass by Eleven’s room. Dr. Brenner begins his tests with Ten, but things take a turn when Dr. Brenner asks Ten to find Dr. Ellis. Ten starts to hear screams and sees blood. “Six and Dr. Ellis [are] dead. They’re both dead,” Ten tells Dr. Brenner.

Dr. Brenner hears the screams for himself. Suddenly, the door comes flying towards him. Dr. Brenner is knocked out cold. He awakens and has a nasty cut on his head. He looks over and Ten is dead.

The screams at the Hawkins lab haven’t stopped. Dr. Brenner makes his way through the lab and sees dead people everywhere. Blood is smeared all over the walls. Dr. Brenner gets to the main room only to find more dead kids.

“What have you done?” Dr. Brenner asks one of his kid patients. The youngster in question? A young Eleven, whose hospital gown is covered in blood. She has blood streaming out of her eyes and nose. “What have you done?” Dr. Brenner asks Eleven again. Did Eleven just kill all her siblings? It sure looks like it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypmb6_0fktMoOT00
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. (Netflix)

After a long wait, Stranger Things will finally return for season 4 on May 27, just in time for the long weekend binge-fest. The supersized season will actually be split into two volumes, with Volume 1 launching on May 27 and Volume 2 premiering on July 1. Season 4 of the hit Netflix series will consist of 9 episodes, with the first 7 episodes comprising Volume 1. The series has already been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Killing Spree
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

North West Shares Cute Video Of Mom Kim Kardashian Dancing At Kourtney’s Wedding: Video

Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared to have a great time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding reception as she donned a sparkly silver and black outfit with long sheer sleeves. The doting mom busted some impressive moves in a new video that was posted to her and her eight-year-old daughter North West‘s TikTok account on May 23. The clip was set to the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, which seemed to go along perfectly with the happy content.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Rocks Sheer Black Lace Dress For Travis & Kourtney’s Italian Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely incredible at big sis Kourtney’s wedding! The makeup mogul arrived in style to help celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s big day taking place in Italy on May 22 with daughter North, 8, as her date. The KKW Beauty founder opted for a long black lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana featuring a straight cut and long sleeves. In true D&G fashion, she added a dramatic cross choker necklace around her neck. Her dramatic glam was on point with the dress, paired with a relaxed up-do for a ’90s vibe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy