Cranbrook Academy of Art and the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills have conferred an honorary Master of Fine Arts degree on Olga de Amaral. Amaral is a fiber artist who studied at Cranbrook 1954-1955, but did not earn a degree, which was common at the time as students often visited for short periods of residency. She met her husband, Jim Amaral, a sculptor, at Cranbrook and the two went on to make a life for themselves by operating a design atelier along with their artistic practices in Amaral’s native Bogotá, Colombia.

