Austintown, OH

Austintown Fitch shifts commencement ceremony

By Josh Frketic
 4 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The likelihood of poor weather is shifting commencement ceremonies for one of the area’s largest school districts.

Austintown’s graduation was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

But with rain in the forecast, they are taking no chances, moving the ceremonies to Monday, May 23, with things kicking off at 7 p.m.

Graduation will be held at Greenwood Falcon Stadium, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

YSU Foundation appoints 4 board of trustees members

The Youngstown State University Foundation recently appointed Capri Cafaro, Germaine Bennett, Dr. Chander Kohli and Dr. Kathleen Padgitt as Board of Trustees members and Ed Muransky as the Board Chairman. Since 2014, the YSU Foundation, which is an organization independent of YSU, receives donations and provides them to the university.
