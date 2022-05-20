Austintown Fitch shifts commencement ceremony

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The likelihood of poor weather is shifting commencement ceremonies for one of the area’s largest school districts.

Austintown’s graduation was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

But with rain in the forecast, they are taking no chances, moving the ceremonies to Monday, May 23, with things kicking off at 7 p.m.

Graduation will be held at Greenwood Falcon Stadium, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.