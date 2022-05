“I am very grateful for Cincinnati offering me and starting off my recruiting process. They have always been up there with some of my top choices,” 4-star defensive end prospect Eddie Tuerk told me in April. “My recent visits have been great, the people and coaches are amazing and it feels like a second family. They always know how to treat their guests and have told me I am a priority for them in the 2024 class.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO