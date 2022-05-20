Chamber announces 2022 ATHENA Award winner

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The president and CEO of Dawn, Incorporated was named the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s 2022 ATHENA Award winner.

Dawn Ochman was announced as the winner Thursday night at the Chamber’s annual award banquet at Waypoint 4180.

The ATHENA Award is given annually to recognize area business and professional women who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen career, provided leadership in the community and mentored or contributed to the growth of other professional women.

According to the Chamber, Ochman started her business in 1993 as a dump truck hauler with one truck and grew to 30 trucks within 10 years. A few years later, she decided to expand into construction and now does business in six states.

About a decade ago, the company had four employees but has since grown to 31, having added clients that include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Reserves, U.S. District Courts and Piercing Pagoda. To accommodate its growth, Dawn, Inc. purchased five acres next door to its Warren facility to expand. This year, the company is completing a $12 million renovation of an aircraft maintenance hangar for the Air National Guard.

Ochman has also mentored young women interested in STEAM fields by hosting a STEAM summer camp through the YWCA for girls in middle school. While renovating a brownstone in Youngstown for the YWCA, she also taught an eight-week carpentry program for women to learn basic carpentry skills.

Ochman was amon g 30 nominees.

In addition to the ATHENA Award, the Chamber also presented the 15th ATHENA Scholarship to Annabelle Himes, who is majoring in business and human resource management at Youngstown State University. Himes is receiving a one-time award of $1,500.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield also presented two additional scholarships in the amount of $1,250 each to Campbell Memorial High School senior Jazzlyn Flores and Beaver Local High School senior Leah Riccardo. Both will continue their education at YSU, as well.

