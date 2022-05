Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 16,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 49 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 16,791 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 201 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is an 11% decrease from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 18,220 new breakthrough cases reported.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO