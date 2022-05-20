ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Alliance of Women Executives (AWE), 24 Scholarships Awarded

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton, FL – The non-profit Alliance of Women Executives (AWE) made the college dreams of 24 Palm Beach County young women come true. The organization awarded scholarships to deserving high school graduates at their 5th annual scholarship awards ceremony held May10th at Abacoa Golf Club emceed by WPTV news anchor...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocaratontribune.com

Message from the President – Moving Business Forward

This past Friday, the Chamber recognized three great recipients at our Annual Business Awards Luncheon. The event honored Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrews School, with the Business Leader of the Year Award, Erick Solms, Chief Executive Officer, Simplitfy, with the Small Business Leader of the Year Award and Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), with the Business of the Year Award. These recipients represent the very best in business and are advancing commerce and enhancing our community every day. Congratulations! Senator Rick Scott’s staff will be holding their Mobile Officein the Chamber Boardroom on Tuesday, May 31, from 10:00am – 1:00pm. They will be onsite to assist residents and businesses with federal services, including help with federal agencies and veterans’ resources. Click here to learn about the tools and resources offered by Senator Scott’s Office. Governor DeSantis announced last week that he is allocating $100 million in the state’s budget for cancer research and care at select medical facilities throughout the State. The funding will support the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer, to further their cutting-edge research and provide high-quality care to their patients. Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

JFS Is Committed to Ensuring Vulnerable Seniors Are Looked after During Hurricane Season

JFS seeks seniors living alone with no family close by to register with our Storm Response Team. Volunteers also needed. Boca Raton, FL – June 1st marks the start of Hurricane Season here in south Florida. Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), as a leading provider of senior services in south Palm Beach County, is currently seeking older adults living alone with no family close by to register with the agency. You do not need to be an existing client of the agency to register. This annual registry opens at the start of each Hurricane season as part of the agency’s Hurricane response efforts. We know from past storms there are hundreds of seniors living alone who could benefit from assistance after a storm.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Vi at Lakeside Village Skilled Nursing Facility Gets Five Stars

Vi at Lakeside Village in Lantana, Fla., announced that the community’s Skilled Nursing Facility has attained an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This rating is based on criteria determined by the CMS five-star rating system, which assesses all Skilled Nursing Facilities against four indicator categories.
LANTANA, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boca Raton Announces The 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Finalists to Open the Summer in the City Series

Home-Grown Artists & Teen Entrepreneurs To Showcase Talents. Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series kicks off with the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Finalists in both the Over & Under 20 Years Old categories – with musicians spanning from a 13-year-old vocalist to a 64-year-old guitarist – will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize in each category.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy