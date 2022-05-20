ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Championship: Looking Ahead At Day 2

The second official day of the 2022 PGA Championship is underway out at Southern Hills.

Sports Director John Holcomb offered the latest look at what to expect on Friday.

