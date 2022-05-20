ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore, art show preview at Jax Beach gallery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Angelo Moore is the highly combustible singer of the renowned Los Angeles-based punk-funk-ska and soul band, Fishbone (currently stepping out with his band, Angelo Moore and the Brand New Step). He's also a multi-media artist whose pieces pull from an active bag of tricks – theater, satire,...

