Interview with Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore, art show preview at Jax Beach gallery

The two story brick building at 1481-1485 North Myrtle Avenue was completed in 1929 in the old Barnett’s Subdivision. Platted between 1905 and 1908, Barnett’s Subdivision is roughly defined as Kings Road north to West Fourth Street on the eastside of Myrtle Avenue and West Seventh on the west, and from the railroad west to Whitner Street. The building was constructed for Joseph Emmanuel Paul. Paul, who relocated to Jacksonville from South Carolina, was the proprietor of a grocery store. Also from South Carolina, his wife Emma was a dressmaker. Featuring three ground floor storefronts and two second floor apartments, the building was designed by Jacksonville architect, Charles C. Oehme. Completed in 1929, Paul operated a grocery store out of the commercial storefront at 1485 North Myrtle Avenue until 1935. Between 1935 and 1949, the grocery store was operated by Isaac Abraham. In 1952, Cornelius Nathaniel and Mary Gibson Miller took over the operation of the grocery store. In business for forty-five years, Miller’s Grocery was a popular neighborhood destination that was known for its giant “slaw dogs” and having the best fresh liver in town.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO