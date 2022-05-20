ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Park FunFest starts next weekend

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Nzxt_0fktKhHo00

Wheeling Park invites the community to FunFest Fridays this summer.

The fun kicks off with a bang on Friday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The festivities begin with a live performance by Pocket Change, a local band based out of Moundsville, WV, followed by an incredible fireworks display over Wheeling Park, plus a beer garden, food trucks, and inflatable bouncy houses, face painting, and much more.

The celebration will continue throughout the summer with live entertainment, local vendors, food trucks, games, and more at Wheeling Park every Friday night from 6 – 9 p.m.

FunFest Fridays will include the following:

· Fireworks : Bring a blanket and grab a spot near Wheeling Park’s Good Lake on Friday, May 27 at 9 p.m.

· Live Concerts : Enjoy free live performances by some of the area’s most acclaimed performers every Friday from 7 – 9 p.m.

o May 27 – Pocket Change

o June 3 – Ron Retzer Trio

o June 10 – Easy Street

o June 17 – Miss Fitz

o June 24 – Bill Gorby & The Musical Mercenaries

o July 1 – Seven South

o July 8 – Gage Joseph

o July 15 – Crandall Creek

o July 22 – The Muddle

o July 29 – Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band

o August 5 – Steel Casa

o August 12 – Twice as Nice

o August 19 – MSM

o August 26 – Bucket of Puppies

o September 2 – Zane Run

· Beer Garden & Food Trucks : Indulge in your favorite fair foods and unwind with a unique variety of local brews every Friday from 6– 9 p.m. at Wheeling Park’s outdoor Beer Garden.

· Kids’ Inflatable Fun Zone : Kids of all ages will jump for joy during this inflatable playground experience every Friday from 6 – 9 p.m.

· Discounted Wheeling Park Activity Wristbands : All-day activity wristbands are just $9.95 per person. Wristbands include access to miniature golf, swimming & waterslide, tennis, and pedal boating.

· Face Painting : Let our incredible face painting artist bring your imagination to life every Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WDTV

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 16. Camp Creek of Mash Fork (Children & Class Q) Castlemans Run Lake. Clear Fork of Guyandotte River. Coopers Rock Lake. Cranberry...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
northernvirginiamag.com

This Nearby Small Town Becomes a Water Destination When Summer Rolls Around

The population of Ohiopyle may barely number three dozen, but that number grows during the warmer months, when visitors congregate in Ohiopyle State Park, an outdoor playground with unspoiled rivers and streams. Undulating roads lit by dappled sunlight lead to Ohiopyle Visitor Center, where you’ll catch your first glimpse of the mighty Youghiogheny River. (That’s “yock-oh-ganey” to newbies.)
OHIOPYLE, PA
