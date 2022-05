JACKSON CENTER — Two years out of the pandemic, Greg Woolley is excited for the Jackson Center community to experience a more normal Community Days. “It kind of feels a little bit like a throwback of keeping the tradition and with a lot of things that have changed so much, it’s nice to have something that people enjoy, that family can do, and still kind of reminisce about how things were when they were kids,” Woolley, president of the Jackson Center Growth Association, said.

JACKSON CENTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO