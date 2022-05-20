TRAIL NERDS ASSOCATION CANCELLED

This beautiful hatchback is one of racing's most iconic vehicles and now you can get behind the wheel. Lancia has a long and thorough history of competing in rally and Group B racing, especially their hatchback models. These vehicles include the Delta and Beta Montecarlo, making their names in Group B rally racing. Rough terrain is a cake for these vehicles as they can turn through tight corners and hop over mounds of dirt with ease. Because of their incredible sturdiness and rugged build quality, Lancia is one of its most respected performance brands. This makes them remarkably stable on the collector car and project markets, respectively, and this particular car is no exception to that rule.

CARS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO