NITRO, W.Va. — Following two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Run for the Wall ride is scheduled to thunder back into the Kanawha Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Run For The Wall XXXII 2022 is set to arrive in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with approximately 400 motorcycles. Immediately following the arrival there will be a presentation ceremony.

NITRO, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO