ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Beto O’Rourke hosting Town Hall in Killeen

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Beto O’Rourke is continuing his People of Texas Campaign with a return to Killeen for a town hall focused on delivering for veterans. The “People of Texas” Town Hall will take place this Monday at...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 13

Margaret Simei
4d ago

Open ur eyes n ears, listen to the past n future, that this man has made in Texas. I do not trust him, at all, but we’re all entitled.

Reply
5
Related
kgns.tv

The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not only Webb County who is keeping an eye on the District 28 race. The whole country is watching as well. 17-year incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing off Jessica Cisneros again. Cuellar led with 48.4% in the March primary, while Cisneros received 46.9%. However, Cisneros nearly defeated Cuellar back in 2020.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

George P. Bush concedes Republican Texas Attorney General race

Republican Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush has conceded the race to incumbent Ken Paxton. Things didn’t go as we planned. But after the tragic events of earlier today, it’s important to keep life’s temporary disappointments in perspective. There are grieving parents in South Texas today. My family and I are grieving with them. I want to thank my wonderful family, Amanda, and my boys for their patience and unwavering support. I want to thank my mom and dad…and my entire family for all their love and support. And I want to convey my deepest gratitude to all my supporters across this great state. My message to you is to never stop fighting for a cause that you believe is just. We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas. I trust and pray in Governor Abbott’s ability to control the southern border and work to ensure the system of justice and respect for Texas laws are honored and maintained. May God Bless all of you, and may God Bless Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Local educators assigned to Teacher Vacancy Task Force

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Three Central Texas educators have been assigned to the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force. These educators are Pam Fischer of Provident Heights Elementary, and the Waco Independent School District’s PreK-5th Grade Physical Education; Superintendent Chane Rascoe, of the Lampasas Independent School District; and Superintendent Narciso Garcia, of Vanguard Academy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Elections
City
El Paso, TX
City
Killeen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Killeen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Primary election runoff race results

Races not settled with a majority vote in the March 2022 Primary election were sent to a runoff election held on Tuesday, May 24. Votes have been cast across Texas in runoff races for statewide positions, congressional seats, and local county offices. Winners move on to the general election on November 8, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
8 News Now

‘Everybody is watching’ runoff for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

The eyes of the nation are watching a runoff election today for a South Texas border district that pits a long-time Democratic incumbent against an immigration lawyer who used to intern in his office. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his tenth term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district "needs change."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
fox44news.com

Voting sites for Primary Runoff Election

Central Texas (FOX 44) – Voters across Texas can head to the polls today for the Primary Runoff Election. Several statewide and local elections from March 1st did not result in a winner who received at least 50% of the vote, which triggered the runoff elections. If you aren’t...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Segregated Texas school for Mexican Americans could become historic site

At a time when conservatives are waging campaigns against teaching about systemic racism in the U.S., the Senate has moved to preserve evidence of it in Texas. The Blackwell School in Marfa, where Mexican American children were educated separately from white children, would become a national historic site and part of the National Park System of the National Park Service under a bill the Senate passed on a voice vote last week.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Republicans#Democrats#Fox 44 Rrb#El Paso Veterans Affairs#Democratic#Texans
KCEN

New name? | Here's the name recommended to replace Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Tuesday, the government's Naming Commission has released the official recommendation for renaming Fort Hood to become Fort Cavazos. Currently, Fort Hood is named after a Confederate general. If approved, the Army post will be renamed after Richard E. Cavazos, who was the first Latino to become a four-star general in the Army.
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox44news.com

Baylor DPS hosting active threat training exercise tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Baylor University Department of Public Safety (BUDPS), in conjunction with the Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) and nine other local and federal law enforcement partners, will conduct a joint active threat training exercise in and around Kokernot Hall this Wednesday. The University sent...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy