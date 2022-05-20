ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Man faces drug charge following traffic stop in NC

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqgdW_0fktJ2LB00

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Saturday on drug charges following a traffic stop.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Richard Allison Noblitt, of Old Fort, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said an investigation began when detectives stopped Noblitt and a passenger in his vehicle for displaying an expired tag.

Detectives later learned both individuals had suspended driver’s licenses.

Deputies found half an ounce of methamphetamine while searching the car, detectives said.

Noblitt was taken into custody on a $5,000 bond.

Community Policy