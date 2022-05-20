ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug's racketeering charges show how hip-hop is still criminalized

By season 1, episode 13
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluential rappers Young Thug and Gunna were arrested last week under an 88-page indictment that named nearly 30 people and contained evidence going as far back as 2013. These high-profile arrests mark a rising trend in the...

www.npr.org

Comments / 28

R G
5d ago

Rappers criminalize rap!! No other genre of music glorifies gangs and violence MORE or even close to equal than rap!!! 🤷🏼‍♂️

Reply(2)
12
Randy Hawkins
5d ago

ANY fool that does crimes then write and sing about it for the world to hear SHOULD be criminalized. This is SELF DESTRUCTIVE.

Reply(5)
10
M Montana
5d ago

well when they talk about killing ,shooting and how much drugs they have and sold wtf you think gonna happen 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
HipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Accuses YFN Lucci Of Snitching On Young Thug Following RICO Arrest

Wack 100 is once again taking to Clubhouse to express his polarizing views. The controversial music manager took to his favorite platform to accuse YFN Lucci of snitching, hence why authorities believe Young Thug allegedly approved a prison hit on him. “Lucci’s name ain’t this case. Lucci on the victim’s...
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Young Thug
Person
Bobby Shmurda
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Person
Gunna
Vibe

Young Thug Faces More Felony Charges While Gunna Detained In Federal RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Young Thug, Gunna, and several other members of YSL Records faced RICO charges in a 56-count indictment. Thugger was detained not long after news broke of the 88-page indictment, which led to his house being raided and now, it appears that the rapper is facing additional felony charges. WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, who initially broke the news of the RICO charges, shared the police document that lists the 30-year-old rapper’s new charges. He faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of...
HipHopDX.com

Here's Why It Took Gunna 2 Days To Surrender In Young Thug RICO Case

Fulton County, GA – Gunna and Young Thug have been heavy topics of discussion since they were both arrested as part of a sweeping RICO indictment earlier this week. But while Young Thug was taken into custody on Monday (May 9) — the day the Fulton County prosecutors announced the indictment — Gunna didn’t surrender to authorities until Wednesday (May 11).
Elle

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
Popculture

Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
thesource.com

Judge Denies Bail For Young Thug and Gunna Following RICO Arrest

300 labelmates Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail after getting indictment for RICO charges. Both Atlanta rapper’s bond requests were turned down after they were among 28 people named in a Georgia indictment for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Both Thug and...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Speaks On YSL Indictment, "I Am Not Gang Gang"

Social media has been on edge since 28 people associated with Young Stoner Life Records were arrested on RICO charges. Of those included were Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Since being apprehended, both men have been denied bond. Additionally, Young Thug was charged with an additional seven felonies after police raided his home and found firearms and drugs.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & More

Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
Majic 94.5

Jay z Just Dropped Some Bars , That Young Thug Should Of Heard

Follow The Beat On Twitter:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHHBLt9Hnos Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Seems like the legendary HOV aka Jay z has been woke some years now, when, it comes to knowing what things to rap , and say about versus what to do and live. Press play of a throwback clip of Jay z breaking down […]
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Brother Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's 'The Heart Part 5': 'The Tribute Was Beautiful'

Kendrick Lamar’s surprise drop of “The Heart Part 5” had the internet ablaze with conversation on Monday (May 9), but one verse in particular stood out to listeners because it seemed to be from the perspective of the late Nipsey Hussle. In the single’s coinciding music video, K Dot’s face morphs into Nip’s, with the bars that follow appearing to be from the perspective of the fallen rap icon.
