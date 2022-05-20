COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 now available in Massachusetts

FILE - A doctor injects vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) (Markus Schreiber)

BOSTON — COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 are now available in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.

Baker’s administration noted that the booster should be administered at least five months after completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series to provide continued protection against the virus.

Eligible children are able to receive the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 booster from hundreds of locations across the state including retail pharmacies, primary care practices, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites, and mobile clinics.

Below is information on how to find a pediatric COVID-19 booster appointment:

Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.

Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of available locations. Residents will be able to narrow results to search for locations offering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, with some appointments available now for booking. Additional appointments will be available online in the coming days. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance.

For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

More information on the COVID-booster can be found at mass.gov/covidvaccinekids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

