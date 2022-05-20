COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 now available in Massachusetts
BOSTON — COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 are now available in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.
Baker’s administration noted that the booster should be administered at least five months after completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series to provide continued protection against the virus.
Eligible children are able to receive the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 booster from hundreds of locations across the state including retail pharmacies, primary care practices, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites, and mobile clinics.
Below is information on how to find a pediatric COVID-19 booster appointment:
- Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.
- Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of available locations. Residents will be able to narrow results to search for locations offering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, with some appointments available now for booking. Additional appointments will be available online in the coming days. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance.
- For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.
More information on the COVID-booster can be found at mass.gov/covidvaccinekids.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
