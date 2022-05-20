ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVDOT is hiring Raleigh County employees

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley. New hiring procedures adopted by the WVDOT allow the organization to hire new employees almost on the spot!

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.

The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 equipment operators and mechanics, and Transportation Worker 2 equipment operators NOW to work at Raleigh County headquarters, the Coalfields Expressway and District equipment shop.

DOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.

Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the DOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the DOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Check the DOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.

