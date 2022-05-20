ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Beach Closure: Avoid Contact with Ocean Water Due to TJ River Sewage Runoff

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

As of May 18, San Diego County has again extended the beach closure area, due to sewage contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River, to include the Coronado ocean shoreline.

sdbeachinfo.com as of May 20, 2022 8:30 am.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid water contact in the closure areas. Updated status can be checked at San Diego County’s Beach & Bay Water Quality Program website, sdbeachinfo.com .

SO-K
4d ago

It's ridiculous that for any actions to be taken seriously the sewage had to affect the snobby richy rich residents of Coronado. Once the Coronado beach had to be closed because of sewage then all of a sudden the TJ river sewage is unacceptable.

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
