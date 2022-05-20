Beach Closure: Avoid Contact with Ocean Water Due to TJ River Sewage Runoff

As of May 18, San Diego County has again extended the beach closure area, due to sewage contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River, to include the Coronado ocean shoreline.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid water contact in the closure areas. Updated status can be checked at San Diego County’s Beach & Bay Water Quality Program website, sdbeachinfo.com .

