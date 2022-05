A teenage girl was cited after the vehicle she was driving allegedly struck a Storm Lake boy who was riding a bicycle. The Storm Lake Police Department was notified of the incident shortly after 7pm last Wednesday, May 18th, which occurred in the East 3rd and Roberts Streets area. Officers determined that a 17-year-old female was driving a 2005 Chevy Equinox, and the vehicle struck an eight-year-old Storm Lake boy who was riding a bike in the roadway. The vehicle reportedly had a cracked windshield.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO