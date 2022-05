INDIANAPOLIS — They’re irritating and sometimes illegal: the constant unwanted calls and texts that clutter voicemails and sometimes threaten people’s money. In its April report, YouMail, a robocall blocking app and analyzing service, says robocalls decreased roughly 7% from March to April. But, that is still an average of 131 million calls each day and roughly 36% of those are scams.

