A particularly sharp bend in the GW Parkway near Key Bridge has claimed another vehicular victim. An SUV overturned in the southbound lanes around 1:15 p.m., blocking all lanes and causing a backup that still extends as far north as the Windy Run bridge as of 2 p.m. The driver was able to get out on their own after the crash and was evaluated for injuries by Arlington medics.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO