ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Learn How to Use Glendale’s New Crosswalks

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 4 days ago

High Intensity Activated Crosswalks, known as HAWKS, help pedestrians safely cross...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
SignalsAZ

Memorial Day closures for Phoenix

With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in the City of Phoenix. Here’s how city services are affected:. City of Phoenix offices will be closed Monday, May 30th, in...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
SignalsAZ

Findlay Subaru Prescott Signs on with Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Announced this morning on the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Website, Findlay Subaru Prescott has signed on as a named sponsor of the 3-day event taking place at the Findlay Toyota Center and surrounding grounds in Prescott Valley, AZ., September 16th -18th, 2022. Last month Fain Signature Group, presenter and executive...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Memorial Day Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona

With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed May 30, 2022, in honor...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Traffic
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
SignalsAZ

Westbound US 60 Reopened Late Sunday Night

The westbound lanes of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) have reopened between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive following city of Tempe-led work to reconstruct the freeway after damage from a water main break earlier this month (May 7). Tempe’s contractors, working with staff from the city and the Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Fire burns through Phoenix auto yard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Meet Phoenix's first palm tree, thanks in part to a prominent lawyer

PHOENIX — Dirt roads, horse-drawn carriages, and a thousand residents are what characterized the small village of Phoenix in 1879. However, the city's first towering palm tree would also become its first attraction, according to Phoenix Historian Steve Schumacher. EN ESPAÑOL: Conozca la primera palmera de Phoenix, gracias en...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#Hawks#The Phoenix Area On
SignalsAZ

Avondale Hosts Memorial Day Service

Avondale will hold a Memorial Day Service to commemorate the lives of those lost while serving our great nation. Avondale’s Memorial Day service will take place on Monday, May 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Avondale Civic Center’s outdoor amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale. The public is invited to attend to honor those who have served.
AVONDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Homeowners fume over Ocotillo Road widening

Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
SignalsAZ

Stage II Fire Restrictions Begin May 26th

Starting on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 am, Stage II Fire Restrictions will be in place set by Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority. The restrictions will be in place for the 42 miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) which includes the Towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, and Paulden. CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to the areas surrounding the City of Prescott, such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area off Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Antelope Drive Closure in Chino Valley

Chino Valley will be closing Antelope Drive for road work beginning at 7:00 am on Monday, May 23rd and ending at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 10th. One lane for local traffic only will always be open. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use caution...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman shocked by cellphone bill for $3,700

Debi Gotlieb knew something was wrong when she could not find her late father’s home on the county assessor’s webpage. Real estate expert explains impact of rising interest rates. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST. |. Interest rates keep rising and a real estate expert says...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix

Arizona's housing market is still red hot but demand is slightly down, experts say. The 3 On Your Side podcast is checking in on the Valley's housing market. Interest rates are starting to rise and so is supply, but it's still a seller's market. Early morning multi-car crash in north...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

May 23rd Mondays with the Mayor

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Early morning multi-car crash in north Phoenix closes I-17

1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix. One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a car that ran out of gas on the freeway was hit by two other vehicles early Monday morning. Arizona's housing market is still red...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Freeway break in Chandler drives costs to close to $8M

The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy