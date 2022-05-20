Learn How to Use Glendale’s New Crosswalks

Starting on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 am, Stage II Fire Restrictions will be in place set by Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority. The restrictions will be in place for the 42 miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) which includes the Towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, and Paulden. CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to the areas surrounding the City of Prescott, such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area off Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO