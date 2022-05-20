Learn How to Use Glendale’s New Crosswalks

With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in the City of Phoenix. Here’s how city services are affected:. City of Phoenix offices will be closed Monday, May 30th, in...
The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
Announced this morning on the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Website, Findlay Subaru Prescott has signed on as a named sponsor of the 3-day event taking place at the Findlay Toyota Center and surrounding grounds in Prescott Valley, AZ., September 16th -18th, 2022. Last month Fain Signature Group, presenter and executive...
With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed May 30, 2022, in honor...
The westbound lanes of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) have reopened between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive following city of Tempe-led work to reconstruct the freeway after damage from a water main break earlier this month (May 7). Tempe’s contractors, working with staff from the city and the Arizona...
GLENDALE – A new water resort coming to the Westgate area in Glendale won’t be an issue for water supply as it will use less than the current agricultural land it is being built on, the city said. The VAI Resort, which will be one of Arizona’s largest...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.
PHOENIX — Dirt roads, horse-drawn carriages, and a thousand residents are what characterized the small village of Phoenix in 1879. However, the city's first towering palm tree would also become its first attraction, according to Phoenix Historian Steve Schumacher. EN ESPAÑOL: Conozca la primera palmera de Phoenix, gracias en...
PHOENIX — It was a campaign meant to reduce crashes on specific Arizona highways, especially serious and deadly ones. "If we catch you doing those things in those zero-tolerance zones, you will be pulled over," said Sergeant Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety back in 2017.
Avondale will hold a Memorial Day Service to commemorate the lives of those lost while serving our great nation. Avondale’s Memorial Day service will take place on Monday, May 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Avondale Civic Center’s outdoor amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale. The public is invited to attend to honor those who have served.
With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in observance of Memorial...
Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
Starting on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 am, Stage II Fire Restrictions will be in place set by Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority. The restrictions will be in place for the 42 miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) which includes the Towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, and Paulden. CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to the areas surrounding the City of Prescott, such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area off Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley.
Chino Valley will be closing Antelope Drive for road work beginning at 7:00 am on Monday, May 23rd and ending at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 10th. One lane for local traffic only will always be open. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use caution...
Debi Gotlieb knew something was wrong when she could not find her late father’s home on the county assessor’s webpage. Real estate expert explains impact of rising interest rates. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST. |. Interest rates keep rising and a real estate expert says...
Arizona's housing market is still red hot but demand is slightly down, experts say. The 3 On Your Side podcast is checking in on the Valley's housing market. Interest rates are starting to rise and so is supply, but it's still a seller's market. Early morning multi-car crash in north...
ARIZONA, USA — For a sixth year, personal investment firm Charles Schwab's Modern Wealth Survey provides a snapshot of Americans' thinking about saving, spending, investing, and wealth. In Arizona, the definition of wealth is greater than in many parts of the country. How much money do you think you...
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix. One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a car that ran out of gas on the freeway was hit by two other vehicles early Monday morning. Arizona's housing market is still red...
The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
