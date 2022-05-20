ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

26 years ago, a young woman’s body was found in a Highland Park alley -- she was never identified

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The body of a young woman was found 26 years ago in an alley in Highland Park. She has never been identified. At the time, police estimated that she was between 15 and 25 years old, and may have been biracial. She had brown eyes, and her...

CBS Detroit

3 Charged After Woman’s Body Found In Trunk Of Burning Car

(CBS DETROIT) — Three people are charged after authorities said the body of a 35-year-old woman was found inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Detroit. Deontay James Harper, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree arson and one count of tampering with evidence. Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer is charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact. from left: Deontay Harper, Calvin Mcgilmer and Ciera Mcgilmer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspects Who Fired Several Shots At Officers On May 21

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter. Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun. In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Highland Park, MI
Highland Park, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

24-year-old man arrested after vehicles scratched, tires punctured in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after two dozen vehicles were vandalized in the span of just a few days in Wyandotte. All the cars were parked between Oak Street and Alkali Street, west of Biddle Avenue and east of the railroad tracks. Police received calls about the damaged vehicles on May 17. The vehicles had all scratched with a pointed object, police said.
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man sprays pop in face of homeless person sleeping in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeless person was sleeping in Detroit last week when a man walked up to him and sprayed him in the face with pop. Someone was recording as the man placed the bottle near the victim's face while he was on the ground at Fort and Beaubien near Greektown on Thursday. The man stomped on the bottle then ran away as the homeless man woke up after being hit with pop.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police arrest man who hung out of car shooting at officers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested suspects involved in a random shooting where a gunman hung out of a car and fired eight shots at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Sources tell FOX 2 that a DPD taskforce arrested the 18-year-old suspect at a home...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police want help finding 28-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 28-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Nikko Staffeld was last seen on May 4 around 3 p.m. Staffeld’s mother told police that she has been unable to contact her son and is concerned for his well-being. Officials say that...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I was in tears’: 3 race cars were stolen from Westland business

WESTLAND, Mich. – A neighborhood crime took place in Westland after a business that specializes in supercharged vehicles had three of them disappear overnight. The incident happened at Magnuson Superchargers on Executive Drive south of Warren and east of Hix roads. The only sign a custom purpose-built vehicle was...
WESTLAND, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police Search for 2 Men Who Shot at Pursuing Officers

Detroit Police are hunting for suspects who fired shots Saturday and struck a squard car with officers inside. No one was hurt. The incident happened around 4 a.m. near Davison and Dexter when two men in a late-model black Ford Fusion with silver rims fired multiple times during a pursuit.
DETROIT, MI

