Eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s winning queens returned to battle it out for a second crown and a $200,000 prize on Friday evening with the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 7. Fan-favorites such as Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, and Shea Couleé strutted back into the work room (or as Couleé calls it, the “werkroom”). “I’m truly thankful that they asked me to come back and compete amongst some of the most successful and decorated veterans from the franchise,” Couleé tells Vogue. In the series premiere, she defended her title of fashion queen in a couture moment worthy of royalty.

