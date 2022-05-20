ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Column One: In storied New England mill city, Cambodian Americans make political history

By The Citizen
 4 days ago

Lowell, Mass., was known for embracing...

97.5 WOKQ

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
CBS Boston

Crypts of 2 U.S. presidents in basement of Quincy church

QUINCY - Massachusetts is tied to a great deal of American history, but some of it is hidden away. In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents - the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams - along with their first ladies.Kelly Brotzman works in the same basement and I stumbled upon this important piece of history while doing a story recently on her prison brook program."Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can...
QUINCY, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

South Boston Residents Angry After Weekend Chaos at Carson Beach

South Boston residents are angry after countless fights broke out over the weekend when thousands of people packed Carson Beach as temperatures soared into the 90s across New England. With the violence of the weekend still fresh, Francis Michalsky had to come see the aftermath for herself on Monday. "This...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey wants to shutdown Springfield courthouse; earns endorsement of City Councilor Jesse Lederman

Democratic attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is honing in on Central and Western Massachusetts issues in an attempt to lock in votes and pave his path to success. It’s a strategy that’s earned him an endorsement from Springfield City Council Vice President Jesse Lederman. “Often Beacon Hill forgets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
TRAFFIC
Boston Globe

Here’s where the Mass. gubernatorial candidates stand on rent control

With long-rising housing costs, some Massachusetts officials are urging a renewed look at bringing rent control, in some form, back to the Bay State. That debate reached the Democratic gubernatorial primary race last week, after Attorney General and race front-runner Maura Healey suggested on Friday that she would oppose changing state law to restore the practice, which was outlawed under a ballot initiative passed in 1994.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...
WOLFEBORO, NH
wamc.org

Crackdown urged on 'ghost guns' in Massachusetts

A push is on for Massachusetts to join other states in passing legislation to crack down on so-called “ghost guns.”. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the House Chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, said he hopes to get consensus in the next two weeks to report out a bill that would regulate the firearms that can be assembled at home from untraceable parts allowing the gun owners to circumvent background checks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WBUR

New data on gun ownership among adolescents, and a shortage of barbershops in Mass.

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for May 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The number of adolescents owning guns nationwide increased by nearly half in the last decade, according to researchers at Boston College. The big increases were among "white, wealthy and rural adolescents." Meanwhile, rates of ownership among Black kids and other youths of colors, as well as low-income kids, were down.
BOSTON, MA

