Column One: In storied New England mill city, Cambodian Americans make political history

QUINCY - Massachusetts is tied to a great deal of American history, but some of it is hidden away. In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents - the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams - along with their first ladies.Kelly Brotzman works in the same basement and I stumbled upon this important piece of history while doing a story recently on her prison brook program."Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can...

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO