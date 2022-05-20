How well do you know Obi-Wan Kenobi? Prove your Jedi mastery with this quiz!

The return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has been something that Star Wars fans have been waiting on for years, especially as appreciation for the prequel movies has only grown in recent years. For Christensen to come back to the part after more than 15 years made it almost like riding a bike, but since his time in the Darth Vader suit in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was limited, it would mean a bit of an adjustment and making sure that it fits with all the other portrayals of Vader in the series. To that end, Christensen says that they hired someone for the show specifically to make sure his movements as the Sith lord were consistent with other appearances.

STAR WARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO