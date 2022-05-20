ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How well do you know Obi-Wan Kenobi? Prove your Jedi mastery with this quiz!

By Lauren Morgan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink you know the famous Jedi master well? Take EW's test and find out just where your Jedi skills rank!. Whether you stood in line for A New Hope in 1977 or fell in love with that...

epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen Reacts To The Prequels Being More Appreciated Recently

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. George Lucas’ colorful galaxy far, far away has entertained audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the beloved sci-fi romp. The space opera’s story has been expanded recently in live-action TV shows on Disney+, to the delight of fans. Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen will be back in his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and recently reacted to the prequels being more appreciated in the last few years.
TV SHOWS
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Felt "Real Fear" of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fear may be the path to the dark side, but Ewan McGregor felt "real fear" seeing Hayden Christensen suited up as Darth Vader on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. A decade after Obi-Wan's fiery lightsaber duel with the newly christened Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, master and padawan will reunite for what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has billed as the "rematch of the century." Set another nine years before Obi-Wan and Vader's fated final encounter aboard the Death Star in A New Hope, the series premiering May 27 on Disney+ marks McGregor's — and Obi-Wan's — first time seeing the Sith Lord's life-saving suit of black armor.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
#A New Hope#Jedi Council
ComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Luke Skywalker's New Sith Rival

Luke Skywalker has a mysterious new Sith foe in the upcoming Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, a new canon Star Wars novel taking place 20 years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Shadow of the Sith will detail that mission that Luke and Lando Calrissian embarked on, as mentioned in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Luke and Lando are on the hunt for Ochi of Bestoon. But Luke and Lando don't realize that another Sith agent is on their tail. This masked, lightsaber-wielding enemy appears on the Barnes and Noble exclusive cover of the novel, seen below and first revealed via io9, which also has an exclusive excerpt from the story that you can check out.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The era of movie trilogies looks to be over for Star Wars...

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair that goes into great detail about the franchise and its many TV offshoots, Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy spoke about plans for a return to the big screen -- and cast doubt on two big projects. Spoiler alert: Future Star Wars movies will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Brought in a "Vader Movement Specialist" for Hayden Christensen

The return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has been something that Star Wars fans have been waiting on for years, especially as appreciation for the prequel movies has only grown in recent years. For Christensen to come back to the part after more than 15 years made it almost like riding a bike, but since his time in the Darth Vader suit in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was limited, it would mean a bit of an adjustment and making sure that it fits with all the other portrayals of Vader in the series. To that end, Christensen says that they hired someone for the show specifically to make sure his movements as the Sith lord were consistent with other appearances.
STAR WARS
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Karl Urban Reacts to News Claiming He'll Replace Pedro Pascal

I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian not only reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise but it also successfully launched Pedro Pascal's career to the stratosphere. The actor has done a tremendous job of portraying the role of Din Djarin, so much so that it's already hard to fathom the idea of him not playing the part.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Recasting Star Wars Characters Like Han Solo Is Better Than Using CGI

A lot of people love Star Wars. However, it must be saId that not everybody loves the Star Wars movies that we have seen over the last few years. While the films have, for the most part, made a lot of money, they have also been strongly criticized by fans for a number of reasons. As such, it often seems that even Lucasfilm isn't quite sure what to do with the franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Avoided Watching Rebels to Play His Villain

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service next week and hype for the series is at an all-time high. The series is set to bring back Ewan McGregor as the titular character and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, as well as introduce us to a major Star Wars antagonist in live-action. The series will bring Star Wars: Rebels villain the Grand Inquisitor to live-action and he will be played by Rupert Friend. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor gave a little insight into his character.
MOVIES
SFGate

How to Watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney+: Stream the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Star Wars has been around for decades yet the franchise keeps getting better and better. Disney+ consistently rolls out new Star Wars TV shows, all of which have received positive accolades from new and old fans. The latest in the Star Wars universe is Obi-Wan Kenobi, with its first episode premiering on Friday, May 27.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: The stakes are high on Better Call Saul's midseason finale

Fighting back tears, Kate McKinnon says goodbye to SNL via one of her most popular characters, while Pete Davidson had his farewell on Weekend Update. The end is near on the Better Call Saul mid-season finale, where Kim directs a low-budget commercial for Saul and the two are still scamming Howard. Sir David Attenborough takes viewers way back in time on the Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet, which explores the life of dinosaurs using detailed, realistic animation. And on the All American season finale, Spencer is focused on the big Homecoming game, while Grace gets a life-changing offer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Releases New Obi-Wan Kenobi Promo Ahead of Next Week's Release

After years of waiting, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ next week, with a new promo landing online to remind fans of the imminent return of the Jedi Master. Having already been given multiple trailers for the series, this new promo doesn't offer much insight into the story, though it does serve as a reminder that the series' debut is right around the corner. Given how long fans have been waiting for Ewan McGregor to reprise the role, this promo celebrates the event that has been years in the making. Check out the promo below before Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.
MOVIES

