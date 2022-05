Nebraska native Felisha Moore has spent her whole life working hard, and it's about to pay off in June when she receives her degree from Stanford University. For her mom, Shelley Moore, there was no doubt that her daughter had what it took to succeed. Growing up, Felisha Moore was always goal-oriented and driven. Her talent and dedication continued to shine throughout her time at Freeman High School in Adams, ultimately leading to a full-ride scholarship to Stanford.

