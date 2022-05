Advocate Aurora Health is facing allegations of unlawfully using its market power in Wisconsin to raise healthcare prices, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Uriel Pharmacy Health, a Wisconsin business with a self-funded health plan, filed suit Tuesday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, alleging the Midwest system overcharged for services and forced employers into "all-or-nothing" contracting, requiring all of Advocate Aurora's facilities to be included in-network.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO